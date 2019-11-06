One person was shot dead at an apartment complex near Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 2 a.m. The scene is located in Tigerland where two people were killed in a shooting in an apartment complex there Oct. 16.

Police didn't say if the two incidents are possibly connected.

A BRPD spokesman says the victim is a male, but no other information on a potential motive or suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. More details to come.