The 2013 crash killed Germaine Garrick and injured Rita and Mary Garrick.

One person was shot dead at an apartment complex near Jim Taylor Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident around 2 a.m. The scene is located in Tigerland where two people were killed in a shooting in an apartment complex there Oct. 16.

Police didn't say if the two incidents are possibly connected.

A BRPD spokesman says the victim is a male, but no other information on a potential motive or suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

