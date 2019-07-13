Firefighters responded to a blaze that destroyed a home in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Galvez-Lake Fire Department officials.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in the Keystone of Galvez neighborhood. Three people were asleep inside when the fire broke out, Chief Wayne Hill said.
A neighbor across the street witnessed the fire and ran across the street to alert the people inside, Hill said. No one was injured in the fire, he said, though the house was destroyed.
He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.