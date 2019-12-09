Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has consistently emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Now looking ahead to his third year in office, he's also committed to building trust in a different arena — among members of his own department.

Some officers offered sharp criticism of the chief and his administration starting almost immediately after his 2018 swearing in ceremony. Critics have argued his efforts to reform the department have upended a long-established structure, causing morale to plummet.

Speaking at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday, Paul said he's grateful for the work his department's officers do and pledged to continue fighting to gain their support.

"I want to thank the men and women who wear this uniform for the great work that they've done in 2019," Paul said during his remarks. "They have demonstrated our values while keeping the residents of this community safe."

The chief also said he's ramping up an ongoing push to improve officer salaries, which lag well behind peer agencies. Inadequate pay has been blamed as a factor in the department's recent struggles to recruit and retain cops.

"I want to reassure the public today that our Baton Rouge police officers — your public servants — are doing their part," he said, asking residents to stand beside him in his efforts to "make our police department one of the highest paid police departments in this state. Because they deserve it. Don't ever doubt that."

The results of an efficiency study will be released in the coming weeks, which should bring city leaders one step closer to funding the pay raise, Paul said.

But, he said, the recent vote to incorporate the new city of St. George in southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish could complicate that process because it would shrink the city's budget if incorporation, now being challenged in the courts, is allowed to proceed.

Some officers, their voices often magnified through union leadership, have claimed over the past two years that the chief doesn't have their backs.

The most public display of strife came in 2018 — just two months after Paul took office — when union leaders criticized the chief's decision to fire Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot Alton Sterling during a struggle outside a Baton Rouge convenience story in 2016.

The encounter ignited nationwide protests about police brutality after cell phone video of the shooting went viral online. The union issued a statement in support of Salamoni, saying "our police officers are faced with many complicated and highly intense situations." Some cops also threatened to quit.

That same source of tension surfaced again earlier this year when Paul announced a settlement agreement with Salamoni, who had appealed his termination from the department. The chief apologized to people of color for past policing practices that "have traumatized parts of our community" and said Salamoni should have never been hired. The union responded with another statement in support of Salamoni and declared its members "both angered and saddened" at the chief's remarks.

Since then, Paul has butted heads with his subordinates for various other reasons, including disagreements over how his administration has approached the department's internal discipline process.

Some officers claim black cops are being favored over their white counterparts — accusations that highlight a history of racial tension within the police force that long predate Paul's appointment as the city's second ever black police chief.

Sgt. C. Bryan Taylor, the union president, didn't respond to a request for comment Monday after Paul's remarks to the Press Club.

Paul's reform efforts have won praise from criminal justice experts who say his push for increased transparency and accountability are long overdue.

But the chief himself has acknowledged that he's trying to do a better job of communicating with the more than 600 officers who answer to him. He said Monday that continuing to improve that relationship remains a priority moving forward, especially now that violent crime in Baton Rouge has been overall trending downward the past two years.

"Absolutely, I want the men and women of the police department to believe in me — that I'm leading the department in the right direction," he said Monday, noting he was pleased to have received a recent invitation to the union's Christmas party. "I pray for that. It's on my prayer list every day."

