Authorities announced Wednesday they're searching for a juvenile who escaped several days earlier from the East Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center, where he was being held on drugs and weapons charges.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said in a news release that detectives need the public's assistance in locating Darreon Wilson, 16, of Baton Rouge.
He escaped July 23 and has been missing ever since.
Lee said anyone providing assistance or housing to Wilson is violating state law and could be arrested.
Wilson was incarcerated on various charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of stolen property.
Police asked that anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.