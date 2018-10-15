Former Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who was fired last week after an investigation into an August shooting, will appeal that decision and continues to stand by his version of events, his attorney said Monday.

Nevertheless, prosecutors had cited insufficient evidence to back Hamadeh's version of the shooting.

Tommy Dewey, Hamadeh's lawyer, said he plans to appeal the termination by the end of this week with the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

“We are disappointed and disagree with the chief’s decision," Dewey said. "There’s always two sides to every story. … That’s why you have different places to appeal.”

Dewey said Hamadeh still stands by his initial report of the Aug. 7 shooting, in which he said 21-year-old Raheem Howard first shot at him, prompting the officer to return fire. Howard was initially arrested on attempted murder of a police officer, but that case was dropped when District Attorney Hillar Moore III said there was no evidence to back Hamadeh's account of the shooting.

"Lack of evidence doesn’t mean it didn’t occur," Dewey said.

In late August when Moore dropped the case against Howard, the district attorney said investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and only one had heard two gunshots: Hamadeh himself.

However, Dewey said that during Hamedeh's disciplinary hearings, Baton Rouge police investigators cited two independent witnesses who did hear two gunshots. Dewey said he believes those witnesses were interviewed later in the investigation.

Moore said Monday he has not since seen any reports on two additional witnesses, but said more information could still come to his office. Upon Hamedeh's termination Thursday, Baton Rouge police officials turned the case over to Moore to determine if any criminal prosecution is warranted.

"We will review all the reports we are given and make the appropriate decision based on the facts that we have," Moore said. He said a decision has not been made in the case by his office, but noted that BRPD detectives did not find probable cause to arrest Hamedeh for a crime.

The attorney for Howard, Ronald Haley Jr., has called for the arrest and prosecution of Hamadeh.

"When the choice is between protecting the community or themselves, we see BRPD chooses self-preservation over the citizens of Baton Rouge," Haley said Monday.

The Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers issued a statement on the case Monday as well.

"Justice cannot be achieved if not equally applied," wrote Franz Borghardt, the association's president. "We oppose the filing of false police reports, malfeasance, and the attempted harm of innocent citizens by police. We also oppose treating law enforcement officers accused of wrong doing differently than citizens accused of wrong doing.”

Hamadeh stopped Howard's car Aug. 7 on North 16th Street over a missing license plate. At that point, Howard ran away, prompting Hamadeh to follow. During the chase, according to police, Howard turned and shot at Hamadeh, who returned fire. No one was injured in the shooting.

Initial police accounts of the incident said both men fired once.

Howard was arrested days later, and while he admitted fleeing the traffic stop, he was adamant that he never had a gun. Neighbors and witnesses also said they heard only one gunshot.

No body camera or dash camera captured video the traffic stop, chase or shooting, despite Hamadeh being equipped with both. Audio was captured only from Hamadeh's rear dash camera.

Dewey said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Hamadeh on violations of four department policies: truthfulness, carrying out orders, conduct unbecoming to an officer, and video/audio equipment, according to the termination letter. Dewey said while the chief also considered use of force and command of temper violations, he did not find the evidence to sustain those allegations.

Dewey said Hamadeh had attempted to turn on his body camera before the encounter, but it did not work. Baton Rouge Police officers are required by department policy to tap their body cameras to turn them on before an encounter with the public.

Dewey said the officer had the camera off, instead of in standby mode as officers are instructed, because of how quickly it had been losing battery power. He said Hamadeh tried to turn it on, then activate it, but it didn't boot up in time.

Dewey also said Hamadeh had been having problems with his dash cameras, and had reported issues with the rear camera. He had not reported issues with the front dash camera, Dewey said.

"It wasn’t working the way it should be … unfortunately for everyone involved," Dewey said.

Hamadeh was also involved in a traffic-stop turned fatal shooting in 2017. Police say Jordan Frazier got out of the vehicle to run, and then turned and pointed a weapon at officers. Hamadeh shot and killed Frazier, 35.

Dewey declined to comment on that case, because he said he did not know the specifics of the incident. However, he said he understands that State Police investigated that shooting and cleared Hamadeh.

However, Moore has yet to officially conclude his review of that investigation for any potential criminal charges.