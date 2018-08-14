Convention Street shooting
 Advocate staff photo by EMMA DISCHER

Police found a man shot on Convention Street on Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from where a man was shot in the arm hours earlier in the day, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

Officers arrived at the 2700 block of Convention Street, which is near North Eugene Street, around 12:20 p.m., Coppola said. An ambulance transported the man to a hospital, said Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.

Officers set up a perimeter of red crime scene tape surrounded by more yellow tape as they investigated. They focused on one sidewalk and driveway in particular, where an investigator held up a tshirt soaked in blood.

A person was shot in the arm around 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Florida Boulevard, which is less than half a mile away from the Convention Street scene.

A woman who lives on Convention Street was home when she heard six gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Shen recalled driving down North Street early Tuesday and seeing a car with a window shot out near where law enforcement found another man shot in the morning.

Person shot in arm on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say

