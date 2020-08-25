Baton Rouge police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for the man who shot and killed a panhandler Saturday in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Perkins Road, an incident that sparked public outcry after detectives questioned the shooter immediately afterward and then released him without filing charges.

Jace Boyd, 24, is wanted on a count of second-degree murder, Baton Rouge police said in a press release three days after Danny Buckley, 61, was killed. A police report obtained by The Advocate reveals that detectives interviewed Boyd at the scene but chose not to arrest him, pending further investigation.

According to the police report, Buckley was "aggressively harassing customers in the parking lot" in the minutes leading up to the shooting. The report does not elaborate on what that means or how exactly Buckley was behaving. It also does not say whether Buckley was armed.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement Tuesday morning said she was very concerned about the incident. Broome said she spoke with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and "asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened." She asked residents with information about the shooting to come forward to police.

Police announced the arrest warrant several hours after Broome issued her statement.

Attorneys for Buckley's family said they've interviewed three witnesses and spent almost an hour meeting with BRPD detectives Tuesday afternoon to discuss the investigation.

"It's the position of the family that Mr. Buckley was the victim of a hate crime," said Baton Rouge attorney Ryan Thompson.

Buckley was Black and Boyd is White. The attorneys questioned whether police would have handled the case differently if a young Black man shot an older White man in the same Perkins Road shopping center, which contains several other upscale retail stores and restaurants in addition to the Trader Joe's market.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the circumstances of the shooting, saying it stemmed from an altercation but not saying whether investigators thought the shooting may have been justified. Detectives then spent the next three days interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence, a BRPD spokesman said.

Thompson said now that an arrest warrant has been issued, the question becomes: "Did you do this because there was political pressure or because this was the right thing to do?"

Thompson questioned whether Buckley could have genuinely posed an aggressive or threatening presence in the parking lot. He was an older man in poor health, with medical problems that interfered with his mobility and made it difficult for him to get anywhere fast, Thompson said.

The family attorneys said one of the three witnesses they interviewed was a young woman who identified herself as the last person Buckley asked for money before the shooting.

The woman posted details of the exchange on Twitter and spoke to WAFB-TV using only the name Kaylee. She said Buckley followed her and her roommate to their car and she heard someone shout at him to leave them alone as she was getting into the vehicle. Seconds later, she heard a gunshot.

"I never felt threatened by Mr. Buckley in any way," she wrote on Twitter, noting she could only speak to her own perceptions. Panhandling, she wrote, "should not be a death sentence."

She didn't respond to attempts by The Advocate to reach her through her Twitter account.

Buckley was a somewhat familiar face in the area. Neighbors and store employees reported having seen him before in that same parking lot, where he would sometimes ask people for money.

The strip mall routinely has a private security guard stationed outside Trader Joe's, and the evening of the shooting was no exception. A security officer was seen dressed in uniform and patrolling the area.

"Is this an issue of devaluing a Black life or a poor life or what?" said attorney Ron Haley, who's also representing the family. "Why is BRPD treating this man like his life wasn't valuable?"

The attorneys also pointed to a Facebook profile under the Boyd's name that showed several images he posted containing the Confederate flag and other Southern symbolism. Boyd didn't respond to a request for comment Monday evening, and his Facebook profile disappeared soon after an Advocate reporter contacted him.

He has no criminal record in East Baton Rouge but now faces one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.