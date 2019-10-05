Multiple agencies responded to a sewer treatment plant fire in Denham Springs Saturday afternoon, Livingston Parish Department of Homeland Security Director Mark Harrell said.
A caller reported a fire at Mo-Dad Utilities, a residential water and waste water utility service located near the Juban Road exit, around 1:30 p.m., said Chief Joe Koczrowski of Livingston Fire Protection District 5.
Justin Cox, spokesperson with Acadian Ambulance, said emergency units were standing by on Cook Road and Hwy 16. No one was in the warehouse when the fire began, Cox said.
The fire is contained to about 50 percent of the warehouse and has engulfed two motor homes housed there, according to Koczrowski. Three different source tanks are also involved.
By 3:30 p.m., firefighters were attacking the fire using foam to suppress the blaze. Homeland security and the office of emergency preparedness were also on scene implementing oil containment booms to contain any runoff that may have gasoline or oil from the motor homes.
"There is no need for evacuations," Koczrowski said. "There is nothing hazardous."
Koczrowski said the plume of black smoke rising above Interstate 12 was caused by the diesel burning in the warehouse. He also said the motor homes are fiberglass and plastic, which contributes to the dark color of the smoke.
At this point in the fire, Koczrowski said it is too early to determine the cause. It may take firefighters until tomorrow to fully extinguish the blaze, he said.