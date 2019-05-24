A joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of two men for targeting juveniles for sexual purposes in and around West Baton Rouge Parish, Maj. Zack Simmers of West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
Jimmy Fowler, 37, was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish prison on one count of prostitution and two counts of drug possession. Pratik Ardeshna, 25 was booked on indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office partnered with Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sulphur Police Department, Addis Police Department and the Port Allen Police Department to make the arrests.