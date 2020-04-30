One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting Thursday night on North Ardenwood Drive, emergency officials said.
The shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ardenwood. The status of the person who was transported to the hospital was not immediately available, emergency officials said.
Baton Rouge Police responded to another shooting minutes away on East Smiley Ave. around the same time. The coroner was contacted in that incident.
Both streets are located near the intersection of Lobdell Blvd. and Greenwell Springs Road.
