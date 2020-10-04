A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man arrest has been arrested in Saturday's shooting death on Highland Road, Baton Rouge Police said.
Juan Contreras, of 5151 Highland Road, was booked Sunday into Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.
On Saturday, police responding to a call about a shooting found the victim, Francisco Koslowski, 21, of St. Gabriel, outside Contreras' residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Koslowski died at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting came after an altercation between the two men, police said.