Two Baton Rouge Police officers were taken to the hospital after helping residents of a blazing apartment building to safety Tuesday morning.
The officers initially saw the fire on 79th Street and reported it to authorities before they began to assist residents who were in the building, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Curt Monte.
They were later taken to a local hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
"No doubt their quick action saved lives today," Monte said.
The fire was out by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
