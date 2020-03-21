Police believe that an individual shot at a home in the 6100 block of Victory Drive on Friday night that led to the killing of a man and hospitalization of a woman, according to a release Saturday morning.

Travis Parker, 37, of Tunica, was shot and killed, while a 62-year-old woman was injured from an unknown person shooting at the Baton Rouge residence around 9 p.m., authorities said.

The woman is expected to survive. A suspect has not yet been named by Baton Rouge police.

This was the second killing in Baton Rouge on Friday night, authorities said. The other homicide took the life of a 17-year-old at an apartment complex earlier in the evening.

