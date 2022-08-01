Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, remained in jail Monday after his arrest a day earlier on first-degree rape, felony domestic abuse by strangulation and other counts in a suburban Baton Rouge parish where he lives, sheriff's deputies said.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies picked up Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Tyler, after they had spoken with a sexual assault victim at an area hospital shortly after 11:58 p.m. Sunday. The victim had minor injuries, deputies said.
Deputies said subsequent investigation determined the assault suspect was Tyler.
Tyler, 51, of Prairieville, rose to national fame in the 1990s and is best known for his 2000 hit single "Shake Ya Ass."
His 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" sold more than one million copies on the strength of the hit song. He was nominated for two Grammy awards in early 2003. But his career was derailed soon after.
In 2003, Tyler pleaded guilty to forcing his hairstylist to perform what a judge called "continuous sex acts."
The victim in that case accused Tyler and two bodyguards of making her perform oral sex after accusing her of stealing $80,000 worth of his checks.
The woman denied stealing any money.
Tyler served a six-year term in state prison for sexual battery and extortion in state prison and was released in 2010.
One bodyguard, Leland "Pokie'' Ellis, received three years in prison. The other, Vercy Carter, got four years.
A judge had ordered Tyler in back in jail for three months following his arrest again in 2012 on a misdemeanor domestic abuse count in Ascension. The arrest violated Tyler's five-year probation from the extortion case.
At the time, Tyler's attorney described the arrest as an "unfortunate incident" between two domestic partners "who have cared about each other for 10 years." The two had children together.
In later years, he also pleaded guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns on a total of $1.7 million he earned in 1998 and 1999.
In addition to the new rape and domestic abuse counts in Ascension, Tyler has also been booked with counts of simple robbery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property, deputies said.
He remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville Monday awaiting the setting of bail, online record show.