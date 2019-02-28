Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Joshua Gaspard, 20, 4194 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, underage driving under the influence, headlamps required at night and during inclement weather.
- Stephen Jenkins, 31, 10719 Hillwood Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.
- Corey Robillard, 36, 1559 S. Peck Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- James Weatherspoon, 47, 2013 Rhodes Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, obstruction of highway, driver's license suspended or revoked.