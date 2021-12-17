A Thibodaux man was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison after arranging to have sex with two people he thought were 13-year-old girls, but were undercover FBI agents, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Dillon Guidry, 29, was sentenced following conviction for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gath Jr. said in a statement Friday.
From March 2021 through May 2021, Guidry sent sexually explicit text messages, to the supposed 13-year-old, eventually asking to meet a second, supposed 13-year-old and texting that person as well, Gath said.
On May 20, Guidry arranged to meet the two "minors" at a Baton Rouge address and was arrested.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Attorney General's Office, state Bureau of Investigation, State Police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.