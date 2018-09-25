A Zachary man and a Baton Rouge woman were booked Monday after a baby that was at Kirkland's home later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The man, Julius Theodore Kirkland Jr., 52 of 6626 Donnie Street, and Lovie Harris, 49 of 3503 Alliquippa Street, each face a count cruelty to juveniles.
The positive test occurred on Sept. 22 after the baby's mother took the 10-month-old to Kirkland's home, which did not have electricity, according to booking documents. Kirkland is Harris' ex-boyfriend and the father of two of her four children; it was unclear if he was the father of the 10-month-old.
Harris said she placed the baby on Kirkland's bed and went to take a shower. When she exited the bathroom, the baby was showing symptoms "similar to a seizure," according to booking documents.
The pair took the baby to Lane Regional Hospital in Zachary, where it was determined the baby had been exposed to methamphetamine. After being given the news, Kirkland left the hospital, according to booking documents. The baby was transported in critical condition to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Kirkland was eventually given a drug test and tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine and Suboxone. The baby's mother also admitted to taking methamphetamine and a Zanax pill, the documents say.
The mother was also arrested and booked with cruelty to juveniles. Her three other children were taken into state custody.
Kirkland had multiple outstanding warrants in Zachary.
Harris, who was also booked on a count of simple criminal damage to property, had her bond set at $16,000.