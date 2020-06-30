A Papa John's Pizza employee was arrested after he tried to rob another co-worker at gunpoint in the restaurant parking lot, The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident took place in the parking lot of a Papa John’s located in the 13300 block of Coursey Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Monday. An employee told detectives he was closing the restaurant with a co-worker and went to his car to get his personal firearm for protection, according to booking documents.
A man, later identified as 20-year-old Carlos Moore, approached the employee from behind, pressed something to his back and said, “Give me the gun.” documents say. The employee believed the assailant was holding him at gunpoint and began to struggle with Moore.
At some point in the fight, one of the guns was discharged, striking the employee in his upper chest. The employee was not sure whether the gun that went off was his own or his assailant's, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The employee managed to disarm Moore, who abandoned his gun, drove away and was later detained during a traffic stop. The employee was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to the report.
He told detectives he remembered a "Carlos" employed at the restaurant who had a gun similar to the one left at the scene.
Detectives confirmed Moore worked at Papa John’s, documents say. After being questioned, Moore said he “unexpectedly” ran into the other employee when searching the parking lot for “misplaced items.” He told detectives he attempted to rob the employee and that it was “a mistake.”
Moore was booked on Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.