A 17-year-old male was shot shortly before 3 p.m. Monday while walking home in the 3000 block of Ottawa Drive, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
The teen was approached by three other males who began an argument with him. At some point, one of the males shot the teen, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
The three males fled the area after the shooting.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, with the extent of injuries unknown at this time, Hicks said in a statement.
A search for the three males is underway, she said.