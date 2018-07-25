Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Orasetta Brown, 36, 5010 Mancuso Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway.
- Derrick Pipes, 45, 7084 E. Highway 412, Slaughter, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, flight from an officer, improper lane usage, insurance required, simple assault, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driving left of center, disobeying a police officer, and public intimidation and retaliation.