Another man was shot and killed in Baton Rouge on Sunday night — the weekend's fourth homicide during a spike in gun violence across Louisiana's capital city.

George Pikes, 25, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds after a shooting around 8:45 p.m. near his house in the 6300 block of Cyrus Avenue, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Monday morning.

Detectives haven't identified any suspects or motives in this shooting, which occurred in Baton Rouge's Brookstown neighborhood. The three killings Saturday also remain unsolved.

Police have not said whether any of the shootings are believed to be related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

