The Zachary man arrested after hitting 12 vehicles on I-10 Tuesday afternoon told police upon his arrest that he did not remember the pursuit or the multiple crashes, according to his arrest report filed by State Police.

Elias Smallsreed, 20, stated after the crashes that he did not know where he was and that he did not remember "any events of the pursuit," his arrest report says.

Troopers also noted in the report that Smallsreed had red, glassy, bloodshot eyes, his speech was slurred and that he was acting lethargic. They also found a plastic water bottle and a cut and melted straw in his vehicle, which troopers said aligned with drug consumption.

"Subject is suspected to be impaired on prescription medications or narcotics," the report says.

+8 Watch: Officers chase vehicle on I-10 in Baton Rouge; vehicles hit; driver arrested A police chase shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 before Acadian Thruway on Tuesday afternoon after a driver, identified as 20-yea…

However, Smallsreed declined to take a field sobriety test or to provide a blood sample. Then later, state District Judge Mike Erwin denied a search warrant for officials to draw his blood, calling it unconstitutional, according to the report.

Smallsreed was arrested after a multi-agency chase followed him through both East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, along both directions along Interstate 10.

Troopers initially attempted to pull Smallsreed over after they clocked his vehicle travelling 93 mph in a 65 mph zone in East Baton Rouge parish, the report says.

However, Smallsreed refused to stop, the report says, instead continuing to travel eastbound along I-10, "traveling at a high rate of speed, changing lanes, driving on the shoulder and attempted to run vehicles off the roadway."

He then exited onto La. 30 in Ascension Parish, turning northbound onto the southbound lanes, until he left the roadway to enter a grass median near an I-10 westbound on-ramp, which he entered. While traveling west along I-10 back into Baton Rouge, he hit 12 vehicles, until finally becoming disabled near the Acadian Thruway exit.

Smallsreed, of 1026 Hunters Run Ave., Zachary, was booked into Parish Prison on 12 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and 12 counts of hit and run, as well as one count each of second-offense DWI, driving under suspension for a previous DWI, reckless operation, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no insurance.