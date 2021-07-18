Two overnight house fires were intentionally set, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Sunday.
At 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 1948 Erie St. where they found heavy smoke coming from a vacant home. They extinguished the fire within seven minutes, containing the blaze before it could spread to nearby buildings.
No one was present at the the scene, and no injuries were reported. Damages to the home were considered a total loss at an estimated $15,000.
Around 3:10 a.m., firefighters received a report of a house fire at 2129 Tecumseh St. Upon arrival, they found the living room of the home engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to the attic before being brought under control.
The home was being renovated at the time of the fire.
Nobody was present upon arrival, and no injuries were reported. Damages are estimated at $30,000.
BRPD did not say why they suspect arson in the fires.
Anyone with information about either incident it asked to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.