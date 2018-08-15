District Attorney Hillar Moore expressed cautious optimism Wednesday that East Baton Rouge Parish may have turned a corner in its efforts to combat crime, particularly murders, though he admitted the murder rate is still worse than it should be.
“We know that we have problems, way too many (murders) for a city our size,” Moore told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.
Nevertheless, Moore said, he thinks better crime analysis, targeting of likely violent offenders, increasing gun seizures, as well as various anti-crime technologies are starting to have an effect.
The parish set a record in 2017 with 104 killings across the parish. The previous record for the most intentional and unjustified killings was 96 in 2007, according to FBI statistics dating back more than five decades. In 2016, the parish had 62 killings, the lowest in more than decade.
Killings have continued through much of 2018 at a high pace, 52 so far. But Moore noted that only five of those slayings occurred in June and July, unusually low compared to violent summers of the past.
Efforts to get guns off the street are part of the equation, he said. Moore said that last year his office had 1,700 criminal cases in which guns were seized, at least three times more than what the office used to see years ago.
The district attorney said manpower remains an issue. He said the Sheriff’s Office has successfully added deputies after being short, but the Baton Rouge Police Department is still struggling to fill its slots.
That said, to truly make a dent in crime, the parish needs to invest more in technology and in trained analysts, Moore said.
Moore said local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office all have analysts now examining crime trends and hot spots, but they could use more. He noted that Stockton, California, has a gang violence task force that employs eight crime analysts.
On the technology front, Moore presented a wish list with more than $6 million worth of items. They include license plate readers, mobile radios and ShotSpotter technology.
For instance, he noted a traffic camera installed in the Tigerland area routinely flags drivers with outstanding warrants, on average at least one a day, helping reduce crime in the area by about 30 percent over the past couple of years. The district attorney said he’s found private money to buy nine more traffic cameras, which he hopes to deploy soon, but would love to have 35 more.
Moore also spoke on other topics:
- The district attorney said the parish has applied for a $2 million grant to fund a pretrial release program modeled after one used in Stockton. He said authorities would examine the risk posed by individuals booked in jail and automatically release those who score low; those individuals would not have to post a cash bond, which he said “would upend the whole bail industry.” Prisoners at higher risk would have to post bonds and have a range of conditions to meet, while some prisoners with high risk scores wouldn’t be released at all. He said a judge would still have to approve a prisoner’s release, but he said all the judges have signed off on the grant application. Moore said 11 cities have applied, of which nine are to get awards sometime in September.
- Asked about whether he supports Gov. John Bel Edwards’ state prison reform, Moore said district attorneys supported various bills that made up the governor’s package but with reservations. “Do we have some heartburn about some of them? Yes. Do we think some of them need tweaking? Yes.” For instance, Moore said, the governor is likely understating recidivism by counting it only when a released inmate is reconvicted. Moore said the definition should be expanded to include any released inmates arrested again or whose parole is revoked.