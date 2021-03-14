A man was injured in a shooting Sunday near College Drive and Interstate 10, Baton Rouge Police said.

The victim was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Barber Street, McKneely said.

Investigators with the police department's Major Assaults Division were called to the scene, he said.