A vehicle struck a building near North Boulevard and Third Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
A driver was heading eastbound in the westbound lane of North Boulevard when they struck the Subway restaurant on the corner, Sgt. Don Coppola said. The driver then backed up and continued down Third Street, where they hit another vehicle.
Mike Chustz with Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said one person was transported to the hospital. Injuries were not life-threatening at the time of the incident, Coppola said.
The crash made a loud noise that alarmed some nearby residents.
