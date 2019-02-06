Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jerome Booker, 59, 8382 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, following too close, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Handy Scott, 54, 7339 Bomer Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, reckless operation, and suspended or revoked driver's license.