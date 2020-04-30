Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Vallery Givens, 44, 679 N. 28th St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, driver's license not in possession, insurance required and license plate required.
- Aaron Zumo, 22, 10077 Juban Crossing Blvd., Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, careless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.