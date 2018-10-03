A 50-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed when his car was hit by a West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office transport van on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Chippewa and Pimpernel streets.
Police said Bufford Watson, 50, was driving his 2000 Ford Mustang southbound on Pimpernel Street when he was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet WBRSO transport van travelling westbound on Chippewa Street.
Watson was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The driver of the transport van was the only person in the vehicle and was hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.