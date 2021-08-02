A Gonzales woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Monday and troopers are looking for the driver of the car she was riding in, State Police said.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., that driver, Levi Mitchell, 26, of Prairieville was traveling northbound on La. 938, Coon Trap Road, in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, when, for reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the center line and struck a Freightliner box truck that was traveling southbound in the other lane head on.
Mitchell's front-seat passenger, Jasy Hunt, 35, of Gonzales, died at the scene, a State Police Troop A spokesperson said.
State Police are searching for Mitchell, who is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer and negligent homicide, Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman, said Monday night.
The driver of the Freightliner, who sustained minor injuries, was transported to the hospital for treatment. As part of the investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.
State Police asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mitchell to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500, or call their local law enforcement agency or 911.