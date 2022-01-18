Rhonda G. Wilson had two children.

When her daughter was killed by a drunk driver in 2007, Wilson clung to her baby boy. Together, mother and son attended frequent events to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and its devastating impacts.

Early Sunday morning, Rhonda Wilson was confronted with yet another source of loss — the rampant gun violence plaguing Baton Rouge.

Detectives knocked on her door and delivered the news that her son, Percy Deone Wilson, had been found shot to death inside his car, which was sitting along the shoulder of Interstate 110 southbound near the Hollywood Street exit.

He died just days after his 38th birthday, leaving behind a daughter who turns 10 this Wednesday.

The murder came amid an exceedingly violent three-day weekend in Baton Rouge, ending with Martin Luther King Jr. Day when three people were killed and at least six others injured in five separate shootings parishwide.

"The devil was on a rampage," Rhonda Wilson said Tuesday afternoon. "I am trying to digest this and make some kind of sense about it. … I can't bear to bury another child."

The weekend spate of gun violence provided a sobering reminder that the record-breaking homicide rate of 2021 — when the parish marked 149 killings — could continue unabated, at least during the beginning of 2022.

Since Jan. 1, seven people have been killed in Baton Rouge. All the victims died from gunshot wounds, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting guidelines.

Baton Rouge police responded to the scene on I-110 shortly after midnight Sunday because an anonymous caller reported seeing a stalled vehicle, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Tuesday.

Based on information the family received from detectives, they believe Percy Wilson was shot while driving on the interstate.

Rhonda Wilson spoke with her son just hours before his death, while he was waiting for a haircut at his beloved Baton Rouge barbershop. They were joking around on the phone, she said, a regular occurrence since they talked almost every single day.

Her last words to him: "Be careful, take care and I love you" — a refrain she says often, a habit born from weathering repeated losses.

"Life is so short," she said. "Things happen so quick. We just don't know what will happen."

Percy Wilson faced some challenges after losing his sister and dropped out of college at Southern University around that time, but he mellowed out when his daughter was born and found lucrative work at various chemical plants, Rhonda Wilson said.

She scrolled through countless photos of her son and granddaughter late Tuesday afternoon. There they were: showing off matching sunhats, holding hands on a New Orleans sidewalk, opening Christmas presents, riding bikes, making funny faces and laughing at their inside jokes.

"She was the apple of his eye," Rhonda Wilson said. "They were so alike."

In hopes of getting some answers, the little girl suggested using her Christmas money to post a reward for information that helps detectives solve the case, her grandmother said.

"My grandbaby is growing up without her dad — no more father-daughter dances, no more going fishing, playing games, watching football together," she said. "I pray that whoever did this will come forward."

In the hours after Percy Wilson was killed, Baton Rouge gun violence escalated, including two other people injured in shootings Sunday. Then came a wildly violent Monday.

Medics responded to their first shooting call around 8:30 a.m. at the OYO Hotel off Airline Highway. Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet and expected to recover.

Several hours later, around 1:20 p.m. Monday, another shooting unfolded on LaAnnie Drive near Florida Boulevard. Officials said three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, including the suspected aggressor, a juvenile accused of attempted armed robbery.

The bloodshed continued.

At around 3:40 p.m., two teenagers were shot while standing outside a house on North 39th Street.

The older victim, aged 19, survived his injuries but Alonso Jefferson, 17, later died. Attempts to reach his family Tuesday were unsuccessful.

About an hour later, East Baton Rouge deputies responded a shooting in the Brownfields area off Plank Road and Comite Drive north of Baton Rouge. Officials said a father shot his son, who later died during surgery. The two were fighting because the son threatened to hurt himself and others while holding a knife, said agency spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks. That shooting will likely be deemed justified.

The final shooting of the day unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at 1132 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Old South Baton Rouge. Two men shot at each other during an argument, and Idris Abdul Malek, 59, later died. The second man, who was shot in the torso and hospitalized for treatment, is expected to survive.