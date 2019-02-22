Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Peter Castagna, 27, 9271 Pecan Tree Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation.
- Joshalyn McDuffy, 33, 26335 Robindale Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Rosalyn Smith, 40, 1325 Duchess Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, license plate required, insurance required, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense.