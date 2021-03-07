A passenger vehicle was shot at Sunday night, at the Interstate 10 off-ramp at Essen Lane, and the Coroner's Office has been called for one of the vehicle's occupants found dead, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle was found with several bullet holes, Sgt. Don Coppola, spokesman with the police said.
The state Department of Transportation and Development has closed down the exit ramp from I-10 west to Essen Lane.
This is a developing story. More details to come.