An angry parent was arrested after she allegedly threatened officials at a Baton Rouge-area elementary school, then refused to leave the campus when asked to do so.
Ashley Sims, 32, of 10845 Ansley Ave., broke the school's carpool line Monday to pick up her child, a police report on the incident states. The principal told Sims that she broke school rules, and she left campus.
Sims returned to campus about 2:30 p.m. and confronted the principal, who told Sims to leave. Sims refused to leave and told both the principal and guidance counselor that they "better be lucky I don't whip your ass," the police report says.
Officers were called to the school, and Sims was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of assault on a school teacher and entering/remaining after forbidden.