There will be an increased presence of law enforcement officers at Denham Springs High School on Tuesday after school officials learned Monday afternoon that threatening words had been written in a high school bathroom, the Livingston Parish school district said in a statement Monday evening.
"No evidence of a credible threat at the school has been confirmed," the statement said, adding that the increased law enforcement presence will be there Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."
School officials learned of the threatening words at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and immediately contacted the Denham Springs Police Department, which is continuing to investigate the matter.
Principal Wes Howard informed school staff and students' parents later on Monday, the statement said.