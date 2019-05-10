It's been less than four months since Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty was killed while escorting a funeral, and his family still can't imagine a time when little moments without him will stop hurting so much.

"It's rough," Totty's mother, Tracy Soto, said, thinking about Mother's Day coming up this weekend. "He's not going to be here."

But Friday morning, at the Baton Rouge Peace Officer's Memorial Service, Totty's family said they were able to feel the community's love. His aunt, Victoria Moore, wore a shirt with the hashtag #TheTottyWay, a slogan officers have adopted to honor him. His 18-month-old daughter Peyton's shirt said, "My daddy is my hero."

"It was a beautiful ceremony," Moore said. "The support of law enforcement has just been tremendous."

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said he didn't know Totty very well before he was killed, but hopes his officers continue to embody his spirit through "The Totty Way."

He said he learned a lot about Totty from talking to the officers and family members who knew him best.

"He was quiet, but when he spoke he was very deliberate and intentional with his words," Paul said. "He wasn't selfish, always worried about others."

Paul said that resonated with him. "I just thought, 'Wow: The Totty Way.' ... He didn't complain, ... he just thought about solutions."

Totty, along with 34 other Baton Rouge area officers killed in the line of duty since 1911, were honored at Friday's ceremony.

"Their watches have ended but their impact on our community has not," said East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. She said she's ordered flags at half-staff across the parish to honor fallen officers during National Police Week, which begins Monday.

"We will always remember our officers who made the ultimate sacrifice: our heroes," Paul said. "There is a special place in heaven for our police officers."