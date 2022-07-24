A man was killed Saturday evening after he fell off a boat on Lake Pontchartrain in Tangipahoa Parish. Authorities say the driver of the boat was under the influence.
Hunter Prevost, 21, of Loranger was hit by a propellor and killed after he fell off the front of a 25-foot boat, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. His body was recovered from the lake around 7 p.m.
Lane Keenan, 22, of Folsom has been arrested on counts of driving a vessel while impaired, vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a vessel, authorities said.
The investigation is still ongoing and no other details were immediately available.
The boating death is the second this month after a Slidell teen was killed July 4 on Blind River after she fell from a boat and was struck by its propellor. The driver was also arrested for driving under the influence in the incident.