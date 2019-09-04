An East Baton Rouge Parish work release inmate who walked off his job Saturday at a Wendy's at the Tanger Outlet Center in Gonzales was found early Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force at a motel in Harvey.
Zacchaesus Tassin, 18, walked off his job site on Saturday. Detectives began investigating Tassin's location as soon as they were notified that he left the job site.
He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Prison as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish for simple escape.
Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said Tassin was convicted of simple robbery and felon in possession of a firearm out of Orleans Parish and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. His good time release date was scheduled for 2022.