A man was found shot to death inside his Gardere area apartment Wednesday morning, though deputies are unsure when exactly the shooting occurred.
The body was discovered around 6 a.m. and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment at 8219 Skysail Avenue, one of several streets off Gardere Lane and Innovation Park Drive.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but it's not clear when the man was shot.
No additional details were immediately available.