BR.conventionshooting.091020 HS 235.JPG crime scene file
Buy Now

Baton Rouge Police investigate the scene of a homicide that occurred around 2:00pm Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020, on Convention Street near N. 13th Street in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A man was found shot to death inside his Gardere area apartment Wednesday morning, though deputies are unsure when exactly the shooting occurred.

The body was discovered around 6 a.m. and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment at 8219 Skysail Avenue, one of several streets off Gardere Lane and Innovation Park Drive. 

Sheriff's office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the death is being investigated as a homicide, but it's not clear when the man was shot.

No additional details were immediately available.

Email Lea Skene at lskene@theadvocate.com.

View comments