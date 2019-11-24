Baton Rouge Police released new information following the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old who was found dead inside his apartment Saturday evening.
Authorities responded just before 9 p.m. to the Lodge Apartments in the 5400 block of Prescott Road where they found the body of Byron Batiste. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died before medical crews and officers arrived, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Police have made no arrests as of Sunday afternoon and McKneely said detectives haven't determined what led to the shooting.
Police also encourage anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.