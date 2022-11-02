Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say.
In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall.
He declined to share many details, citing the sensitive nature of the case, but said the victim was raped at gunpoint, adding that the perpetrator was known to the victim and was not an LSU student.
Trentacoste said campus police conducted a thorough investigation and monitored the suspect, who has not yet been named, before the arrest.
He noted that students did not receive a notification through the university's emergency text alert system because "there was no longer any threat to the student body at the time (the rape) was reported."