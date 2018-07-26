One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Interstate 12, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
Chustz said emergency personnel responded about 10 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Sherwood Meadow Drive. One person was transported to a hospital by ambulance, Chustz said.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers are investigating the incident. He said the person who was injured is expected to survive.
