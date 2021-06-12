Police say an 18-year-old is dead after officials discovered him lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound after a car crash.
The crash took place around 11:34 p.m. Friday near Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr said.
Officers found Cornell McDuffey, 18, suffering from a gunshot injury in the grassy area near the crash, along with three other people trying to run away.
McDuffey was taken to the hospital where he died from his wounds.
Officers detained two of the three people trying to flee, but both were uncooperative when questioned, McKneely said.
Detectives believe the four people may have been involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Balis Drive before the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).