The Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks will not play their last football game of the season after the opposing team at Albany High School forfeited the game Tuesday.
The forfeit came from a 4-0 vote late Tuesday from the principals of Athletic District 7-3A. It was the final decision in an ongoing debate on where the game should take place after a deadly shooting occurred at Bogalusa’s stadium earlier this month.
“I think it’s really messed up that we spent our time and energy to try to get the game moved back to Bogalusa and to reverse the decision when all along Albany did not have the nerve to just say, ‘We don’t want to play y’all and we’re going to forfeit,’” Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette said.
A shootout between three people broke out during Bogalusa’s homecoming game Oct. 14 against Jewel Sumner, killing 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington.
No arrests have been made in the shooting death thus far.
Albany’s original response to the shooting was to move the football game to Amite High, which was approved by the District’s principals in a 3-2 vote. Officials in Bogalusa pleaded with Albany to let the game stay in Bogalusa for Senior Night.
They noted the shooting was an isolated incident, and pointed out that no one involved was a Bogalusa resident.
Officials from Bogalusa and Albany then signed an agreement Monday to reverse the decision to move the game, on the condition of heightened safety protocols.
Those in Bogalusa spent four days devising their security plan before signing the agreement, which Superintendent of Schools Lisa Tanner said involved investing in metal detectors, additional security personnel and brighter lighting in and around the stadium — along with implementing clear bag and no re-entry policies — so the game could return to Bogalusa.
Despite those efforts, Albany still elected to forfeit the game rather than play there.
"We had an opportunity to play for a district championship … but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said Tuesday. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.”
Tanner noted Bogalusa voted in favor of the forfeit because the game would have otherwise been ruled “no contest,” meaning Bogalusa would not have won by default.
Now, the school will have to eat the costs of both the equipment and the lost ticket sales — they had already begun selling tickets before yesterday’s forfeit, Tanner said.
“To think that the last memory our seniors may have of playing in their home stadium could forever be the (four minutes) left before a tragedy occurred (at the Jewel Sumner game) makes my heart shatter,” Franklinton resident Katasha August-Robinson said in a Facebook post. “They deserve so much more than this.”
The cancellation is more than just a hit to the school’s bank account — for the 11,000-person town embroiled in rising crime, high school football is an outlet for unifying the community, particularly Bogalusa’s youth.
This year football has been particularly entertaining for Bogalusa fans to watch, as the football team is 8-1 for the season and a No. 2 seed as of Sunday.
“(Football) has really helped to unite the community, and they’ve really rallied behind these guys, the band, the cheerleaders, everybody involved,” Tanner said. “They were really excited about being able to see these kids play at home for this last game. We haven’t been this successful in a long time, and everybody’s just been super excited about it.”
The silver lining to the forfeit, Tanner noted, will be that Bogalusa’s new safety protocols and equipment will be in use for all future sporting events, not just the game against Albany. She said they’ll now be at the forefront of safety for high school athletics.
“Out of this came a much better plan for safety for everyone — community, fans, students, everyone concerned — and we have taken large steps to make sure everything in the future will be much safer,” Tanner said.
This year has been one of the deadliest in Bogalusa, with the homicide outside the stadium being the eighth one this year. Five more shootings occurred that same weekend over one night, bringing the total number of shootings for the year to at least 69.
Several Bogalusa residents have argued that fears of their town are unjustified, as it's just one town in a nationwide trend of rising rural homicide rates. That, coupled with the crime rate of metropolitan areas like Baton Rouge and New Orleans, make fears against Bogalusa unwarranted, some argue.
“I don’t know what makes them think they’re exempt from crime or they live in a perfect world,” Perrette said. “You shouldn’t throw stones at a glass house. No community is crime-free. There’s no such thing as ‘Mayberry,’ so if they wanted to chicken out, that’s what they should’ve just said from the get-go.
“I just find it to be cowardly.”