One man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attacked a nurse and doctors at a Baton Rouge emergency room.
Evan Kelly, 33 of East Brookside Drive in Baton Rouge, was arrested after the incident and booked on a count of battery of emergency personnel.
The incident occurred about 3 p.m. when Kelly allegedly "barged" into the nurses' station in the Emergency Behavioral Health wing at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and knocked over a female nurse, according to booking documents. He then allegedly punched the nurse in the face multiple times.
Two doctors attempted to restrain Kelly, who allegedly punched one doctor before choking the second. Security at the hospital eventually detained Kelly, who was later transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Kelly was held on a bond amount of $4,500.