Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Peter Hargrove, 43, 12819 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Willie Temple, 37, 1658 Starboard Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and driver's license expired.
- Spencer Wasson, 29, 38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville, third-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.