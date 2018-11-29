Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Owen Bostwick, 56, 7525 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Jennifer Broussard, 33, 2249 Broussard St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper turns, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Renee Chatelain, 53, 16026 Highland Bluff Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving left of center.
- Elliott McGlory, 25, 1207 Stella St., Jonesville, first-offense DWI, following too closely, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, license plate required, not in possession of a driver's license.