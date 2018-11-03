A man wanted for first-degree murder in the killings of a Denham Springs couple found beaten to death this week was apprehended Saturday in Kentucky.

Michael T. Collins was arrested in Scottsville, Kentucky, after a Crimestoppers tip indicated he was there, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force worked with Kentucky authorities to arrest the 45-year-old.

Collins is currently in a Kentucky jail awaiting extradition to Louisiana, where he will be booked on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Eugene "Frank" Gurley, 72, and Patricia Gurley, 70, Womack said.

The couple were found dead Tuesday in their company's building, National Pool Builders, Inc., located on Pete's Highway on the east side of Denham Springs. An autopsy found the couple died of blunt force injuries to the head.

+10 Autopsy shows elderly Denham Springs couple died of blunt force injury to the head, police say An elderly Denham Springs couple found dead in their pool company building died of "blunt force injury to the head," according to a preliminar…

Collins had lived on the business' property in a trailer, neighbors said. He was originally from Tennessee but had been in Louisiana since at least 2016, court records show.

On Friday, results from tests performed by the Louisiana State Police crime lab linked Collins to the crime, Womack said, finding sufficient evidence key to Collins' arrest warrant. However, Womack would not say what type of evidence or lab results were found.

Collins has a lengthy criminal record, including arrests on assault and burglary in Tennessee, and an incident in Denham Springs where he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery in 2016.

+10 In killing of elderly couple in Denham Springs, police identify person of interest; man may have fled state A couple in their 70s were found dead Tuesday at their Denham Springs pool company and police have linked a man who had lived near the busines…

Police believe Collins fled the state in Frank Gurley’s white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup after the killings. They originally thought he was in Tennessee.

Womack thanked "all the law enforcement from Louisiana to Kentucky" involved in Collins' apprehension. He praised the community for getting the word out about the search for Collins and noted the tip through the Crime Stoppers program that helped authorities find him.

"Our prayers continue for the Gurley family and I ask you to keep them in yours as well," Womack said.

The Gurleys were longtime Denham Springs residents, known by many for their kindness and pool business. Frank Gurley also taught for many years at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Junior High.