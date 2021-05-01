A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Ashby Avenue, police said in a press release.
Detectives say they are investigating the death of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos, who lived at 7200 Cypress Lakes, as a homicide.
Police say they found Cavazos around 3:45 a.m. in a home on the 13500 block of Ashby Avenue suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.