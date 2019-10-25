A 22-year-old woman was arrested after she tried to run over a pregnant woman with her car, Baton Rouge police say.
The incident took place in the 3000 block of Shelly Street on Thursday, according to booking documents.
Equisha Norwood, of Baton Rouge, got into an argument with the pregnant woman while driving home. The argument became so heated that Norwood told her sister, who was also present, that she was going to kill the woman, police say.
When they arrived home, the pregnant woman exited the car, but Norwood immediately put the car in reverse and began backing up. When she had created enough distance that she had room to drive forward, she accelerated into the woman, breaking her left leg, documents say.
Norwood also destroyed a wooden fence post trying to get to the woman. Norwood ran away after striking the woman and did not offer her medical aid. The woman, who booking documents identified as Norwood's ex-partner, was 22 weeks pregnant.
After officers went to Norwood's home to look for her, she turned herself in and told police the pregnant woman was the aggressor. Norwood also said she had smoked marijuana prior to the crash and could not remember much of what happened, according to booking documents.
Norwood was booked Friday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, attempted second-degree feticide and aggravated criminal damage to property.